1 hour ago

The General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justin Kodua Frimpong, has expressed strong confidence in the party’s prospects of victory in the ongoing elections.

In a press briefing to party agents, he urged them to remain vigilant and dedicated as the election process progresses.

Mr. Frimpong stressed that while the NPP is optimistic about winning, the work is far from finished until all votes are counted and officially declared.

He reminded party agents of their critical responsibility in safeguarding the integrity of the electoral process, emphasizing the importance of diligently monitoring the proceedings.

“Our confidence in victory is high, but we cannot afford to become complacent. The real task lies in ensuring the protection, accurate counting, and official declaration of votes. I urge all our party agents to remain alert and proactive until the process is fully concluded,” he stated.

Mr. Frimpong also expressed concern over the lower-than-expected voter turnout in certain areas and urged Ghanaians to play an active role in determining the nation’s future.

He appealed to all eligible voters to cast their ballots before polling stations close, highlighting that every vote is crucial for securing a democratic outcome.