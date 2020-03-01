2 hours ago

Kumasi Sports Academy Ladies midfielder Joyce Larbi believed her side is working very hard to add up to their numbers in the various National teams.

Addressing the media in a post-match conference after their yesterday's game against Ampem Darkoa Ladies, she said the team is working to get more CALL-UPS.

"It is our aim to earn more call-ups to the various National Women's teams and add up to our numbers there, which is what we are working very hard towards"

She also expressed how grateful the entire team is for the call-ups.

"We are very grateful to the national team coaches and management for acknowledging us great efforts and talents and giving us the opportunity to represent our nation" she added.

Kumasi Sports Academy Ladies are already having two of their players in the current Black Maidens squad and one at the Black Princesses camp with their head coach also as an assistant manager in Black Queens but like Oliver Twist, Joyce Larbi is asking for more.

Credit: Esther Osei.