Renowned afro-pop musician and shareholder for betPawa Oluwatosin Oluwole Ajibade also known as Mr. Eazi says the company’s love for the local game and sports development was key to the decision to sponsor the Ghana Premier League.

betPawa was unveiled on Wednesday as the headline sponsor of the Ghana Premier League for an initial period of three years’ worth $6M.

‘’The company’s high profile appetite for growing and harnessing talents, creating opportunities and rewarding fans across its markets are a few of the many reasons for [partnering with the GFA’’ he said at the press conference in Accra.

‘’At betPawa, we believe in support for the local game and sports development. It is in that spirit and I being a Kotoko fan, we decided to come on board.

‘’We are looking forward to a prosperous mutual benefit partnership’’ he added.

betPawa operate online Sports betting designed to help users to bet on games with 24-hours customer support. The Estonia based company also operates in Uganda, Tanzania, Zambia and Nigeria.