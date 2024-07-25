3 hours ago

The five Paramount chiefs in the Nadowli/Kaleo District of the Upper West Region have publicly affirmed their confidence in Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s ability to competently lead the nation to an enhanced level of development.

In a speech read on their behalf, the Paramount chiefs of Nadowli, Takpo, Charipkong, Kaleo and Sankana enumerated the many developments the district has received in recent times including the upgrading of feeder roads, construction of bridges and gravelling of roads.

These developments, they emphasized, have significantly improved accessibility and facilitated economic activities.

Expressing their appreciation for these developments, the Chiefs have promised to vote “massively” for the NPP Presidential Candidate to continue the good works being undertaken by the present government.

The traditional authorities of the Nadowli/Kaleo district pledged their support on Wednesday, July 24, 2024 when the flagbearer of the NPP, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia engaged with the chiefs and opinion leaders in the Nadowli/Kaleo Constituency as part of his constituency-focused nationwide campaign tour, at Kaleo.

“Mr Vice President, we pledge the support of the Chiefs and good people of Nadowli Kaleo Constituency to vote massively for you to become the President of the Republic of Ghana. We believe in your leadership and vision for our nation,” they declared.

“Thank you for your attention to our concerns. We wish you a successful campaign and look forward to your presidency.”

Thanking the chiefs for their support, Dr Bawumia reiterated his promise to facilitate the review of Section 63 of the Constitution to grant adjudicatory powers to traditional authorities, maintaining that many disputes can be resolved in Palaces instead of the courts, thereby speeding up justice delivery.

“A Bawumia Presidency would also pay a Living Wage to Paramount and Divisional chiefs and their queens”, the NPP flagbearer also pledged.