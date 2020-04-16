1 hour ago

With the increasing scourge of misinformation, fake news and conspiracy theories out there regarding the fast-spreading Coronavirus pandemic, United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, has advocated for a “common cause for common sense and facts” as a sure way to defeat the COVID-19.

Describing the global pandemic as the most challenging crisis since the Second World War, Mr Guterres stressed that there was the need for people to put a human face to the fight against the Coronavirus.

According to Antonio Guterres resorting to institutions grounded in responsive, responsible, evidence-based governance and leadership for information was a safe bet in the heat of the false spread of news about the pandemic.

He also noted that the phenomenon of misinformation was endemic and called for a united front to battle it as well.

“Around the world, people are scared. They want to know what to do and where to turn for advice.

This is a time for science and solidarity. Yet the global ‘misinfo-demic’ is spreading.

Harmful health advice and snake-oil solutions are proliferating. Falsehoods are filling the airwaves.

Wild conspiracy theories are infecting the Internet. Hatred is going viral, stigmatizing and vilifying people and groups. The world must unite against this disease, too, “he explained.