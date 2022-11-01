29 minutes ago

Beginning on November 7, 2022, students at colleges of education must obtain permission to prepare their own meals.

According to the Conference of Principals of Colleges of Education (PRINCOF), this is the result of difficulties finding food to feed trainees.

In a letter from PRINCOF to the Ministry of Education, the colleges also attributed the struggles to debts owed to their food suppliers.

“Prices of all food items have shot up astronomically, and food suppliers have refused to supply any food items to Colleges because of the indebtedness of Colleges to these suppliers,” the letter indicated.

The colleges however requested an increase in feeding grants paid to schools but this is yet to be approved.

PRINCOF said, “it has become increasingly difficult for Principals to continue to provide three meals a day to students at Six Cedis, Fifty Pesewas (GHS6.50).”

The schools also requested to ensure that “the already stretched academic year is not disrupted.”

There are over 40 colleges of education in the country.