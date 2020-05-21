1 hour ago

Chief Executive Officer of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, George Amoako says the financial situation of the club currently is unimaginable due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Football has been suspended due to the novel coronavirus pandemic that has hit the world hard with Ghana no exception.

Government of Ghana banned all public gatherings on 15th March 2020 as a result of the pandemic with football clubs reeling from the lack of football while struggling to pay their players and other members of staff.

Just as the country's football was healing from the remnants of the number 12 expose, the coronavirus pandemic also caused an induced suspension.

George Amoako says If the current situation should continue he does not know how clubs will survive since they still pay salaries and utility bills with no revenues being generated.

“It is unimaginable, we need to sit down and put things together but we are not earning anything yet we are paying salaries and running around office paying electricity bills and other charges without earning anything,” he told TV3 Sports

“That is how you should look at it, it is not going to be easy and we are always praying this thing will end very soon”

“We cannot think of what will happen in the next three months if we continue like this, but it will be extremely difficult for any club to continue like this for a long time”

“Even the big clubs in Europe are suffering and that is why they are asking for players salary cuts, so what about us who are finding it difficult to make ends meet.”

“It is not going to be easy after a long while but we are praying that things might change for the better” he concluded”.

Kotoko is the first club to have implemented salary cuts with players and technical staff taking a 30% salary cut to help the club mitigate the financial burden.