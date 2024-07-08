8 hours ago

John Dramani Mahama, the Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has acknowledged the pressing need for improved sports infrastructure in Ghana, including the absence of a world-class stadium capable of hosting FIFA and CAF-sanctioned games.

During a recent press conference at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra, Mahama responded to questions about how his administration would tackle this issue if elected in the upcoming General Elections.

"In the current economic crisis, I would not promise to build a new stadium," Mahama stated candidly.

"However, under our proposed 'big push' initiative, we aim to allocate funds over five years for comprehensive infrastructure improvements, encompassing roads, bridges, agro-industrial parks, and potentially sports facilities."

Mahama emphasized that while specific allocations would depend on economic conditions and priorities, addressing sports infrastructure could be included in these plans.

This approach aims to enhance national infrastructure across various sectors, potentially extending to sports facilities if feasible.

Currently, only two venues in Ghana—the Borteyman Sports Complex and the University of Ghana Stadium—meet the standards required to host major multi-sports events, such as those sanctioned by FIFA and CAF.

Mahama's proposal seeks to address these deficiencies, ensuring Ghana can support robust sports development and participation on both national and international stages.