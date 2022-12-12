2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - SEPTEMBER 19: Danny Jordaan (President) of SAFA in a meeting ahead of the SAFA media briefing at SAFA House on September 19, 2020 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images)

President of the South Africa Football Association (SAFA), Danny Jordan has disclosed that his side cannot compare itself to Ghana and Morocco.

He says that these two countries have players born in Europe switching nationality to play for them, unlike South Africa which produces all their players 100% organically by themselves.

The Black Stars of Ghana defeated South Africa in the run-up to qualifying for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Ghana won just a game in group H beating Korea before losing to Portugal and Uruguay to exit the tournament at the group stage.

Morocco has on the other hand made history by being the first African side to reach the semi-finals of the FIFA World Cup after beating Spain, Portugal, and Belgium in their historic run.

"We must not equate a team that has 90% of their players coming from Europe and becoming citizens in order to be in the team," Jordaan said as quoted by sabcsport.com.

"How's it possible that one [Inaki] Williams is playing for Ghana, and his brother, another [Nico] Williams, is playing for Spain?

"Our focus is, we must not be distracted by that. Fundamentally, our position is [that] we must produce world-class players that can compete with the best in the world," he concluded.