1 hour ago

Former coach of the Black Stars, Kwasi Appiah says Kumasi Asante Kotoko cannot just keep signing players each season and expect to win trophies just because they are Kotoko and winning is their divine right.

He says success in football does not happen by accident but it takes careful planning and the willingness to keep good quality players for an extended period.

"We cannot just sign players,assemble them and dream of winning trophies because we are Kotoko," he told Kumasi FM.

According to Kwasi Appiah who in the past played for Asante Kotoko, in their time they were no interested in traveling abroad as playing for Kotoko was enough.

"During our days,we were not interested in traveling abroad,it was our dream to play for Kotoko."

"In 1981 when I was called into the national team,all the Black Stars players wished to play for Kotoko."

"Team building was effective during our era but these days players move out just after an impressive performance for just a month."

He also added that the club must find innovative ways to keeps its key players for more than a season.

"Everyone must have patience as we find ways of keeping our players for at least two or three years and how the technical team and management will work effectively."

"If all these things are put in place very well and the supporters exercise patience for the technical team to work on the team,automatically the target of winning trophies on the continent in the next two or three years will materialize." he concluded.