Accra Hearts of Oak will begin their Ghana Premier League title defence with a game against Legon Cities on Sunday.

Hearts of Oak won the Ghana Premier League by a canter last season as they overpowered nearest challengers Asante Kotoko to the title.

Head coach of Legon Cities, Maxwell Konadu admits Hearts are in good shape having played three matches in the CAF Champions League preliminary stage.

But the former Kotoko gaffer has a very good record against Hearts as he is yet to lose against them with any team.

“We can’t match Hearts of Oak for now because they are in top form, they are already in competition (the CAF Confederation Cup) but we have a strategic plan to get a points,” he told the media.

“Hearts of Oak are in good shape so we cannot say we are going to beat them but we will do our best on Sunday to annex all the maximum points or at least get a point.

“Hearts of Oak are currently demoralized so that is what we are going to use to test them and see how they will react to it,” he boldly concluded.