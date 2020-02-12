1 hour ago

The Adansihene, Pagyakotwere Afriyie Bonsra II, has refuted claims by the Member of Parliament (MP) for Adansi Asokwa constituency, Kwabena Tahir Hammond, that the Adansi Traditional Council is solidly behind his 6th parliamentary bid considering the numerous projects he has initiated for the constituency.

Hon. Hammond, last week, told a group of journalists on the sidelines of Parliamentary sitting that until he retires from the legislature, no individual could unseat him because the Adansi Traditional Council is pleased with his work, a reason he was honoured as the ‘Nkosuohene’ of the area.

However, the Adansi Traditional Council is not pleased with the position of the MP.

Responding to the comments of the MP, the Adansihene, Pagyakotwere Bonsra Afriyie II, said, the Council has not declared its support to the MP in the up coming parliamentary primaries of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He said the MP has no good working relationship with the Traditional Council and therefore, claims about supporting his 6th parliamentary bid is not a true picture of what Hon. Hammond has painted to the general public.

He disclosed that the MP has failed to respond to invitations extended to him concerning issues on Adansiman including the request for him to accompany the members of the Council to greet the President.

“I have been on the throne for six years now but have not seen any tangible thing to pinpoint to and say this is a very good initiative by our MP. The only thing I have heard is the distribution of electricity meters and the construction of some schools in some villages by the MP. With all the 20 years Hon. K. T. Hammond has been in power, can he come and show to us what he has used his Common Fund for? If he can, we will pray for him. Nonetheless, nananom do not indulge in politics and have not declared our support to any candidate. Let K. T. Hammond tell the delegates what his achievements are and if they are convinced, they will vote for him”, noted the soft spoken Nana Bonsra.

