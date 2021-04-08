2 hours ago

Founder of All People’s Congress (APC), Hassan Ayariga has given details on what could possibly make Ghana the best Country in the world.

According to him, men in the country dedicate too much time to chasing women to the extent they don not work anymore.

He continued that if the same energy used in loving women can be used to work hard, Ghana will be the best country in the world as a result.

“We love women too much to the extent we ignore work, let’s channel the way we love and Chase women to hardworking and we will see what we become. Ghana will be the country in the world.” He said.