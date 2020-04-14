1 hour ago

Asante Kotoko midfielder Kwame Adom Frimpong says the midfield partnership between the trio of Mudasiru Salfu, Justice Blay and himself is so strong.

He says the trio is the best midfield partnership in the country presently as there is so much understanding between the three of them.

He goes on to suggest that Kotoko would have beaten Hearts of Oak by more than four goals had Mudasiru Salifu played the full duration of the league match between Hearts and Kotoko in Accra.

"We jell so well. I can confidently say that we are the best midfield trio in Ghana. Against Hearts, we started so well. We knew when one should stay and cover when the other went forward.

We could have won by four goals if Mudasiru had lasted the full 90 minutes."he told Kotoko's twitter handle.

The porcupine warriors defeated Accra Hearts of Oak by 2-1 in the said league match through a late Naby Keita penalty.