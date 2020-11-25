1 hour ago

Head Coach of Accra Hearts Of Oak Edward Odoom has expressed disappointment over his team's inability to pick the three maximum points against Ashanti Gold in their week 2 match in the 2020/21 league season.

Tuesday's match saw the Phobians opening their league campaign with a 2-2 draw against the Miners, but Odoom thinks his boys could have killed the game in the first half.

He bemoaned their profligacy at goal but believes it is a "canker" that can be solved.

"I think am disappointed about the result of the game," he said in the post match press

This is one game we could have killed the game as early as in the first half".

We created all the chances but we couldn't finish up well and in the dying minutes of the game my boys lost a bit of concentration and our opponents equalise.

But it's a painful draw.

A brace from both Kwame Obeng Junior and Hans Kwofie ensured the game ended in a 4 goals thriller at the Accra Sports stadium.

The Phobians ended the first game leading by a goal through striker Obeng, but it was Kwofie who responded swiftly in the second half to put the miners back to match.

Obeng Junior powerfully headed the Phobians back into the lead in the 80th minutes when he connected perfectly from a Patrick Razak cross.

They seemed crusing to victory until Kwofie rose to the challenge to cancel the Phobians lead in the 90th minutes.

The goal scoring canker

Accra Hearts Of Oak are yet to win their first league game since the 2015/16 season, when under Japanese Kenechi Yatsuhatsi, they beat New Edubiase at the Accra Sports stadium.

The draw with Ashgold looks better than their lost against Berekum Chelsea in their open league match in cancelled league of the 2019/20 season.

Nonetheless, coach Odoom believes profligacy is a canker at Hearts of oak, expressing hopes that things will get better.

"It's one canker we have tried during our preseason, Odoom said.

"We played 7 matches, we scored 20 goals and conceded 4 so I think we were getting there but this is our first match and it has happened this way.

"We were able to score two and they equalised so in our next matches we need to change."

It was the first game for the Phobians this season as their opener against Aduana Stars has been rescheduled due to the team's then coronavirus concerns.

But they live to fight another day as they turn their attention to a third week encounter with Inter Allies.