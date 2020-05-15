25 minutes ago

There has been a seeming war of words between former Black Stars coach Kwasi Appiah and the Ghana Football Association about his five month salary arrears and his bonuses from two matches.

Kwasi Appiah has through his lawyers written to the Ghana Football Association demanding for his salary arrears owed him but the GFA's communication's director Henry Asante Twum retorted that the GFA does not owe Kwasi Appiah as its the Ministry of Youth and Sports who foot the salaries of the Black Star coaches since time in memorial.

Aide and spokesperson for the Sports Minister Kofi Asare Brako has slammed former coach Kwasi Appiah for being ungrateful as the Ministry and the GFA had the chance to have fired him for non performance but decided not to exercise that option.

He adds that they had the chance to have sacked coach Kwasi Appiah as he failed to fulfill any of the four conditions stated in his contract.

"Coach James Kwesi Appiah failed to perform his four mandates tasked to him in the contract but was not fired. He should have even thanked the GFA and the Sports Ministry for that” he told Nhyira Fm.

"FIFA will inquire about the contract document between the two parties and will make a judgement base on your achievement in the contract. he added

”Coach James Kwesi Appiah is ungrateful to report Ghana Football Association to FIFA

He should know that when you report GFA you have reported Ghana to FIFA," he concluded.