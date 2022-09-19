7 hours ago

Hearts of Oak defender, Konadu Yiadom belives that his side could have done better than the solitary point they picked up against familiar foes Great Olympics.

Konadu Yiadom was the villain and the hero in equal measure for Hearts of Oak on his debut in the Mantse derby against Accra Great Olympics on Sunday.

The towering defender started his first game since joining the capital-based club from WAFA.

He did not start well as his pass to goalkeeper Richard Attah was intercepted by Abdul Razak Yussif before he rolled it into an empty net in the 8th minute to hand Olympics the lead.

Both sides started cautiously as they sized up each other and did not want to commit too many players forward.

With two minutes to end proceedings, Konadu Yiadom atoned for his mistake and prevented Hearts from a second successive defeat as he guided home a corner kick to make it 1-1.

"Great atmosphere…Happy for my debut goal but we believe we could have done better. Thank you for the love. keep believing in us,” he said after the game.

Asante Kotoko will host Hearts of Oak this Sunday at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.