3 hours ago

Head coach of Asante Kotoko, Dr. Prosper Nartey Ogum says that his side should have scored more goals as they created a lot of chances that was more easier to score than to miss.

The porcupine warriors were the better team on the balance of play and perhaps should have won more than just the solitary goal.

Speaking to StarTimes after the game, the Kotoko gaffer expressed his happiness at his team's performance but bemoaned the missed chances.

"Very satisfied because we played very well, we created a lot of chances, we kept the ball most of the pptime in the game." And we showed that indeed, we are on top of the league."

“We were in a haste to score, we created more chances, more obvious goal scoring opportunities."

“Chances that you just need to poke the ball into the net but they couldn’t."

“But in high profile games like these, sometimes players lose their awareness in front of goal and some of these things happen."

“But I’m happy that we dominated play and we created more goal scoring opportunities.” He ended

Asante Kotoko will next play against Real Tamale United in their match day 25 clash.