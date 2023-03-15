1 hour ago

Head coach of Bibiani GoldStars Michael Osei has bemoaned his side's 1-1 draw against Accra Hearts of Oak in their Ghana Premier League match day 21 clash against Hearts at the Dun's Park.

He says that his side deserved to have picked up all three points against Hearts as they were the better side in the game.

The home side started the game in dominant fashion as their superb start paid off with the opening goal coming in just the fourth minute through Evans Owusu.

The phobians grabbed the leveler deep into injury time as Isaac Mensah headed home a free kick from Salifu Ibrahim to draw a dagger in the hearts of the vociferous home supporters.

Former Asante Kotoko gaffer has blamed his side's draw on their lack of concentration as Hearts equalized deep into stoppage time.

"I'm very disappointed but that's football for you, its a game that we deserved three points. We were very organized and dominated the game

"It's very unfortunate we conceded that goal and it happened due to lack of concentration."

Bibiani GoldStars are currently sitting 6th on the league with 31 points, they face King Faisal on Monday in the next round of matches.