2 hours ago

Step father of late highlife singer, Kofi Boakye Yiadom, popularly known as Kofi B has said the family is still in shock over the death of their son. The step father reacting to news of the sudden death of Kofi B said they had no idea he was sick.

Speaking in an interview with Adom FM, Agya Kwaku Addae said Kofi B visited during the Christmas Holidays, and there was no indication that he was suffering from any ailments. He said he was utterly shocked when the call came through with news that he had passed after complaining of chest pains.

“I was at church when they called me. Kofi was my son even though not biologically, but I married his mum when he was young and he became my son. He was here this Christmas, we didn’t know he was sick. I got the call this morning, I am so sad”.

Kofi B’s mother who was also in a state of shock said she didn’t believe it when she heard the news. Describing her son as exceptional, she said she never anticipated the news that she got about her son. She said she had plans of speaking to him earlier that day about a conversation they had had, only to receive the devastating news.

“My son was a good man who didn’t have any problems with anyone. I had spoken to him earlier in the week and was going to call him today to follow up on our conversation only to be confronted with this bad news”, she said.

Kofi B died on Sunday 2nd February, 2020, in Cape Coast, after complaining of chest pains.

Information on his final funeral rites is yet to be communicated to the public.

Peacefmonline