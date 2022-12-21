2 hours ago

The Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif has disclosed that Ghana did not pay any winning bonus to the players of the Black Stars at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

He says that instead, his outfit negotiated an incentivized payment where the team was to get a qualification bonus after every stage of qualification at the tournament.

Ghana failed to progress from Group H where it contained Portugal, Korea, and Uruguay as it finished bottom of the group.

The Black Stars lost its opening match against Portugal 3-2 before beating Korea 3-2 and lost its final game against Uruguay 2-0.

Addressing Parliament on Wednesday, the Minister revealed that his outfit negotiated a qualification bonus which saved the country some money.

“Mr Speaker, the reason for the surplus of three million dollars after our exit from the group stages is as a result of the ministry’s prudent management of resources as well as the ministry’s position to negotiate on qualification bonus for the next round instead of paying winning bonuses per match.

“What means is that despite the Black Stars winning against South Korea we did not pay any winning bonus because we had negotiated for a qualification bonus.”

Winning bonuses and appearance fees has caused a lot of rift and tension in the Black Stars camp in the past with happenings at the 2014 Brazil World coming into focus.