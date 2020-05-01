1 hour ago

Ex- Black Stars, Hearts of Oak and Goldfields defender Dan Oppong has lamented the huge gap in leadership currently in Ghana.

According to the former defender money has blinded the players and the administrators to the extent there is no camaraderie between the players and their bosses like it used to be in the past.

He says in the past there was that personal touch from leadership of the various clubs unlike what pertains now.

"Herbert Mensah will come to the field, carry you on his shoulders after a good game and walk you around the stadium. He will call you on phone and discuss family issues with you and solve it with you if you have any. This is what we call leadership" he told Saddick Adams.

He says the current crop of leadership in Ghana football leaves a sour taste in his mouth when ever he sees the goings on in Ghana football.

According to the former defender, the current crop of administrators at the big clubs makes him very sad citing Hearts of Oak's problems with players leaving as free agents as a result of the leadership crisis.

"I don't think we lack talents. The league is down because we lack quality leaders who know how to run football. Now it is all about books books and no common sense leadership. How will you get sponsors if you the leader is popular and driving cars when your players are unknown to the people".

"Players cannot even hold discussion with their chairmen now unless it is about money. All the leaders think is let's sell him and let's make money. No consistency" he concluded.