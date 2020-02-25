17 minutes ago

Newly appointed Ghana Football Association Communications Director, Henry Asante Twum has started earning his money as he says the old archaic media committee which was employed by the Kwasi Nyantakyi administration has outlived its purpose.

He says that the GFA do not need the media committee style which was adopted in the past as it was not vibrant and there are so many divisions in the media landscape.

Henry Asante Twum replaced Tamimu Issah who resigned from his position as the acting Spokesperson for the Ghana Football Association.

"For me we don't need a media committee for the GFA. This is because the media committees of the FA under the former President Nyantakyi were not vibrant, because in the (media) industry we are not that united.

"Another challenge was the issue of distance which made it difficult to hold meetings.... I think we need something different and I have suggested that in my policy to the EXCO". He told Kumasi based FOX FM.

The veteran broadcaster has vast experience spanning more than a decade and has worked for Tema Youth and until his appointment was the communications director of Dreams Fc and head of Sports at EIB Network.