1 hour ago

Head coach of Ghana Premier League side Bibiani Gold Stars is seething from their 1-0 defeat to Kumasi Asante Kotoko at their own backyard on Friday.

Asante Kotoko inflicted a 1-0 defeat on the newly promoted side in a game which was dominated by the Bibiani based side.

According to the former Asante Kotoko coach his side should have at least grabbed a point in the game as they did not deserve to lose after controlling the game and creating numerous goal scoring opportunities.

It was not all rosy for Kotoko as they weathered the torrential storm that came their way from the impressive home side who rued their missed chances and the inspired form which Razak Abalora was in on the day.

A second half strike from the sensational Isaac Oppong was enough for the porcupine warriors as they run away with all the three points and made it three out of three.

“First of all, Let me congratulate my boys for such performance. They did their best today but we were just unlucky to concede that goal," Osei said after the game

“It's very painful that we couldn't get at least a point today [against Asante Kotoko] because it was a game that we dominated and controlled the entire duration with several goal glaring opportunities"

“Defeat is part of the game but it is very painful to lose such points to Asante Kotoko. We'll continue to work hard for the subsequent games” he concluded.