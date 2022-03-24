8 minutes ago

Head coach of the Super Green Eagles, Austin Eguavoen says that he does not care when Ghana released it squad list for the two legged World Cup play offs.

Ghana kept a lot of persons guessing as they failed to release their squad for the World Cup qualifier until three days to the game before they finally released it.

On the contrary, Nigeria released their squad list for the match as far back as 4th March, 2022 whiles Ghana kept dragging their feet.

According to Eguavoen, players are different and announcing the squad early takes the psychological pressure off them but it Ghana's decision to choose when to announce their squad.

He made this known in an interview with TV3's Juliet Bawuah aired on Wednesday evening.

"It does not bother us..you know Ghana is Ghana and a Ghanaian player is a Ghanaian player and there is not too much of a difference."

"Maybe slight difference in individual performance and all that so holding the squad to their chest is their decision.

We wanted to let the World know how we want to operate so that the boys will start thinking and preparing psychologically also"

"Players are different if I tell you only five days to the game that you will be in the squad it might hit you but if I tell you early enough as I said players are different then psychologically you start preparing yourself.

So if Ghana decides to release their squad two weeks ago, yesterday, tomorrow that's their choice" he concluded.

VIDEO BELOW:

