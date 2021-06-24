23 minutes ago

Coach of Accra Hearts of Oak Samuel Boadu has set his eyes on the three maximum points in Sunday's premier League showdown with archrival Asante Kotoko on Sunday.

The Phobians painstakingly dealt with Legon Cities on Thursday to set a stage with Kotoko at Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday,

Speaking after their game with cities Boadu indicated his attention is on the points and not the opponent.

"We don't have a problem with Kotoko but we have a problem with the 3 points on Sunday ~ Samuel Boadu 🔥🔥🔥

The two perennial rivals are joint league leaders with 56 points each and would have to Square it off at the Accra sports stadium on Sunday.