Telecommunication firm, AirtelTigo, has rejected claims that it owes the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), an amount of GH¢1 million for power consumed.

AirtelTigo in a statement said such claims are false “All previous bills from last year, 2022 as well as January 2023, March 2023 and even part of February 2023 have been duly settled as per the agreed payment plan with ECG, and this has been clearly proven to ECG”.

Below is the full statement from AirtelTigo on the development:

AirtelTigo Shows Proof of Payment to ECG

Our attention has been drawn to recent news headlines and articles claiming that AirtelTigo owes the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) an amount of GHS1 million. As a reputable and law-abiding organization, we would like to clarify that this information is misleading.

We would like to confirm that all previous bills from last year, 2022 as well as January 2023, March 2023 and even part of February 2023 have been duly settled as per the agreed payment plan with ECG, and this has been clearly proven to ECG. We take our financial responsibilities seriously and ensure that all payments are made in accordance with our billing process and timelines.

We urge the media to kindly verify information before publishing, as inaccurate reporting can cause unwarranted damage to our organization’s reputation.

We remain committed to transparency and compliance with all legal and financial obligations, and we appreciate the continued support of our valued stakeholders and customers.

