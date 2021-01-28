34 minutes ago

Coach of Legon Cities, Bashir Hayford says we do not prioritize the Championship of African Nations tournament that is why we struggle to qualify for the tournament.

The Black Stars B have failed to qualify for the last three CHAN tournaments in a row that is Rwanda (2016), Morocco (2018) and now in Cameroon.

Ghana suffered a 1-0 defeat at home in the last qualifiers at the Baba Yara Stadium against Burkina Faso before drawing 0-0 in Ouagadougou.

"Ghana as a country does not set targets for the Chan tournament and that’s why we are always struggling to qualify," Hayford told Hot FM.

"Football is a very different game where the team will have to be together for a certain period of time before competing but what do we see here in Ghana, sometimes two weeks preparations and this is not helping our teams at all, most especially our national teams," Hayford who is the head coach of Legon Cities added.

The Black Stars B has played in two finals of the CHAN tournament in the past in the inaugral edition in Ivory Coast and also in South Africa but failed to win but since then the country has struggled to qualify.