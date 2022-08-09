2 hours ago

Bristol City owner Steve Lansdown says that there is no offer on the table for prized asset Antoine Semenyo despite clubs making inquiries about him.

The Ghanaian midfielder has been linked with moves to several clubs with Bristol City rejecting an offer from Nottingham Forest in the January transfer window.

He says that the club is yet to receive any offers for Antoine Semenyo and other players but when some come they will evaluate it.

As with Semenyo, West Ham, Brighton, Crystal Palace, and Bournemouth have either scouted or declared an interest in the striker while City rejected a January offer from Nottingham Forest for his signature.

Speaking to BBC Radio Bristol, Lansdown said of Scott and Semenyo's futures: "The first thing you have to have is an offer for them which we haven't got. How do we retain them?

"They're under contract. Antoine's got two years, Alex has got three and we don't need to sell them and we don't want to sell them. So like all these things you have to make offers to make you change your mind because that money can be reinvested to bolster the rest of the squad.

"We did it with Adam Webster, we didn't want him to go but he was adamant he wanted to so we put a price-tag on him that gave us a good return on him. That's business.

"I think the transfer market is only with the Premier League sides. They have the capital to do it and the owners who can put the money in to do something but strictly speaking, I don't think that's there anymore.

"Why would Alex or Antoine want to go to someone else in the Championship? They have fantastic facilities here, it's a great club to be a part of, great team-mates and a progression that they can see in their own careers but when a Premier League club comes in for them that's when it's difficult to turn down and I wouldn't stand in their way."