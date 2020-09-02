2 hours ago

Chairman of the erstwhile Normalization Committee of the Ghana Football Association, Dr Kofi Amoah feels vindicated by the decision of the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) to dismiss the case of disqualified GFA Presidential aspirant Wilfred Osei Kwaku Palmer.

Palmer not content with his disqualification dragged the GFA to CAS seeking the Sports court to overturn his disqualification and order for re-election.

However, in a letter addressed to both parties, and signed by the President of the Panel, Michele Bernasconi, CAS backed the decision of the GFA to disqualify Palmer from contesting the election.

"We worked with integrity and we are pleased that our work has been vindicated to have been executed per the mandate and powers given to the Normalization Committee by FIFA. Good luck to the Ghana Football Association," Dr.Kofi Amoah told Sikka Sports.