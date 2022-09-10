1 hour ago

Technical advisor of the Black Stars, Chris Hughton says he has a very good relationship with the head coach of the team Otto Addo.

He says that he knew Otto Addo as a player for Ghana but he did not know him personally until they began working together.

“The relationship [with Otto Addo] has been very good,” Hughton said on Tv3.

“I must admit I knew of Otto as a player who played for Ghana and spent most of his time in Germany. But I didn’t know him personally.”

“My first impression when I met him was very good. I think that was reciprocated. I think the opportunity to work with him was something that was exciting for me and I think it goes both ways.

“We get on very well but also, it’s about putting a technical team in place and that is done very well,” he added.

The Irish-born Ghanaian was appointed as the Technical Advisor to Otto Addo in a hurriedly assembled technical team for the World Cup playoff against Nigeria in February.

After Ghana's dismal showing at the 2021 African Cup of Nations tournament in Cameroon, Serbian trainer Milovan Rajevac was shown the exit with Otto Addo being made the coach while George Boateng and Masaud Didi Dramani were made assistant coaches.

The new look technical team masterminded a qualification over fierce rivals Nigeria in a two-legged playoff game.