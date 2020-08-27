3 hours ago

A suspect in the brutal rape and killing of Uwaila Vera Omozuwa, a level 100 student of the University of Benin, (UNIBEN) has confessed that he was offered the sum of one million naira by the victim's landlady to carry out the dastardly act.

The suspect, identified as Collins Ulegbe, made the revelation after the police paraded him and other suspects linked to the crime.

Ulegbe also said that the landlady, Mrs. Mary Ade told him to wipe the victims private part with a handkerchief so that she could use it for ritual purposes.

According to Ulegbe, he was used for this purpose because he attended the same church with the victim.

Mrs. Ade has since denied the accusations levelled against her.

Meanwhile, the Edo State Commissioner of Polic Office, Mr. Johnson Kokumo after parading the suspects gave their names as Nelson Ogbebor, Akato Valentine, Mrs Tina Samuel, Mrs Mary Ade, Nosa Osabohien and Collins Ulegbe.

Mr. Kokumo told pressmen that “the matter was a great concern to the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Muhammed Adamu who sent to us here in Benin, homicide experts to work with our policemen at the state criminal investigation department."

“What we are seeing today, is a result of the uniting efforts of the police to get at the root of the crime, and today, I announce to you and making public through this medium that the perpetrators have been arrested.”

Mr Kokumo mentioned that the post-mortem result revealed that the victim was raped.

The CP also said he had earlier assured the people of the state and Nigeria at large that the police would solve the mystery behind her death.

