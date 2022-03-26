3 hours ago

Head coach of the Super Green Eagles Austin Eguavoen is licking his wounds as he feels that his side should have finished Ghana in the first leg clash at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Ghana could not count on home support despite the Baba Yara Stadium being filled to capacity on Friday night in Kumasi.

The Black Stars dominated play in the first half and had some half chances but could not threaten the Nigerian defense as Ghana's attack was its weakest link on the night.

Nigeria with their star studded attack barely threatened the Ghana back line as Moses Simon and Samuel Chuwkwueze were kept at bay.

Nonetheless there were two clear chances that fell to Moses Simon and Joe Aribo but Jojo Wollacot saved Simon's shot with his feet whiles Aribo wasted his.

“We had two clear chance to just finish Ghana, but I think getting a draw is good even though we wanted to win here.” Eguavoen said post match.

The reverse fixture will come off on Tuesday, 29th March 2022 at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja.