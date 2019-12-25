52 minutes ago

General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu has explained that the party has a duty to ensure victory in election 2020.

According to him, they have put in measures and policies that will cause Ghanaians to entrust power to them again.

Speaking on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' program about their just ended national delegates conference, he explained that the conference was generally successful and they have been renewed with a fresh mandate.

"With what transpired at the conference, we are more than convinced that the party is poised for victory come 2020."

"Though we cannot claim to have solved all the problems of this country, we are certain that about 72% of our campaign promises and policies have been fulfilled," he said.

He added that the New Patriotic Party has provided Ghanaians with what they promised them during their 2016 campaign.

"I am more than confident that Ghanaians will renew the mandate of the NPP," he confidently said.