2 hours ago

Rapid testing for COVID-19 is one of the challenges facing the country as there are only two known centres in Ghana that have the capacity to test for the virus.

The Management of the Department of Biotechnology of the University for Development Studies UDS, Nyankpala campus, say they have the capacity to test for the virus.

Head of the Biotechnology Department, Dr Nelson Opoku, said the department has the human resource and expertise to test for COVID-19, however they need fifty thousand dollars to procure some equipment and expand the current laboratory to enable them to undertake the tests.

The Department is therefore appealing to the government, benevolent individuals and organizations to support the Department to procure the equipment to serve the northern sector of the country.

Dr Opoku made this known when officials from the Regional Health Directorate visited the Biotechnology Department to ascertain the suitability of the centre for a COVID-19 testing laboratory.

The Regional Laboratory Scientist, Dr Abass Abdul-Karim, who led the delegation to the UDS, expressed satisfaction with the department.

He said already the government is looking at how to set up a COVID-19 testing centre in the northern region and potentially will be looking at collaboration with Institutions such as the UDS.