1 hour ago

The Fodome Traditional Council in the Hohoe Municipality of the Volta Region has stated that it has no support for any secessionist activities in the Traditional Area.

Togbega Gbedegbleme Akpatsa II, Paramount Chief of the Area said this when he led a delegation of chiefs and queens from the traditional area to call on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House.

“I wish to assure you that no portion of my Traditional area will be allowed to be used for any subversive activities against the State. My people and I will co-operate fully with government in arresting any such deviants.”

Togbega Gbedegbleme Akpatsa called on all his subjects to desist from any such secessionist activities, saying, the Traditional Council would not come to the defence of anyone caught indulging in any such activities.

He however expressed worry over the arrests of "innocent citizens" of the traditional area and said "...we are not happy about the mode of arrest of these citizens."

Togbe Akpatsa appealed to the President for the resuscitation of a Police Station in the area, which was closed down in the early 1990s due to the dilapidated nature of the living quarters of Police personnel.

The Paramount Chief said the community on its own rehabilitated a disused Post Office building for use as offices of a new Police Station, but the only challenge was the living quarters for Police personnel, who would be posted to the new station as the old structures was not renovated by the landlords.

He noted that the recommissioning of a Police Station at the Fodome community could not be over-emphasized as it would serve the dual purpose of protecting the lives of tourists to the Wli Waterfall and the Afadja Mountains as well as placing in check activities of the separatist movement (Western Togoland activists) in the area.

Togbega Akpatsa also appealed to the President to set up a special concessionary fund to help fast track completion of works on the Hohoe campus of the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS).

He said the people of Fodome were in the preparatory stage of starting construction work on a three unit classroom block for a Senior High School (SHS) approved by Ministry of Education for the Traditional Area and added that "very soon, your Excellency, we will kindly invite you to cut the sod for work to begin."

President Akufo-Addo praised the Paramount Chief for disowning the secessionist group called Homeland Study Group Foundation championing the Western Togoland Movement in his area.

He also assured the chiefs that all their requests were noted and would be attended to in due course.

The President also thanked the chiefs for the visit and honour and assured them of his commitment to developing the Volta region.

The delegation was led by Dr. Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister and Mr. Kofi Dzamesi, Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs.

GNA