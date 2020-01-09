2 hours ago

News went round on Wednesday 8th January that Kumasi Asante Kotoko have appointed former management member Mr Anthony Osei Poku Esq as their new head of legal affairs.

But this has been shot down by the special assistant of the club's executive chairman Nana Gyimbibi Coker in an interview on Kumasi based Light Fm.

According to Nana Coker, the club has not appointed anyone to act in the capacity as its head of legal affairs and the public should therefore disregard any such information.

"We haven't made any appointment whatsoever regarding our head of legal affairs position. We are still on it about getting the club a lawyer" he said.

Kotoko have been without a director in charge of legal affairs since, Samuel Sarfo Doku Esq. resigned from his post as head of Administration and Legal affairs of Asante Kotoko.

The former Public Relations Officer of the club tendered in his resignation somewhere in November last year.

