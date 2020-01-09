48 minutes ago

Special Assistant to the Executive Chairman of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Nana Gyimbibi Coker says that the porcupine warriors will look to downsize their playing squad before the transfer windows slams to a close next week.

He sayd the club is making frantic efforts to ship out some dead wood whose service will no longer be needed by the coach Maxwell Konadu.

Most of the young players who are not getting a look in will be shipped out on loan while the senior ones will be sold outright or their contracts mutually terminated.

"The coach has made it clear some of the players will be sent on loan and others released." he told Light Fm in Kumasi.

"He will register 30 players and more importantly work with 27 players for the season."

"Alexis Didi Arnold and George Abege have been officially communicated to regarding their release

We are settling their terms for them to head to other clubs." he added.