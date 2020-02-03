6 hours ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko trainer Maxwell Konadu says that his side struggles when playing in an empty stadium as the porcupine warriors continued to serve their second of a three game stadium ban last Sunday.

The porcupine warriors were held by Liberty Professionals after Tamimu Muntari opened the scores for the away side, it took a late goal from William Opoku Mensah to rescue a point for the porcupine warriors.

Maxwell admitted after the game that the away side were the most impressive of the two sides and his team were lucky to walk away with a point.

“To be honest playing without our fans is affecting us. That is the reason we play better in away games than when we are playing at home.

” The players feel motivated whenever they see the fans cheering them up. Though we also have to do our best but sometimes it’s not enough. We will need the fans to cheer us.”

When asked what accounted for his side’s poor performance, Maxwell Konadu answered “There are a lot of factors we can’t mention them here. But it’s true we missed some players due to injuries and some other matters. We are hoping they will be ready for our game on Wednesday.” he added