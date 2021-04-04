8 hours ago

Coach of Techiman Eleven Wonders, Ignatius Osei Fosu believes his side played very well on Saturday in their match day 18 clash with Kumasi Asante Kotoko.

He believes Kumasi Asante Kotoko were lucky to escape with a draw as but for their missed chances it shouls have been an easy win for his side.

The porcupine warriors took the lead in the game with a sumptuous goal from Brazilian import Fabio Gama before the home side leveled through Samuel Boakye with nine minutes to the break.

Wonders had a goal disallowed for offside in the 43rd minute after Clement Boahene thought he had given his side the lead.

The home side were the better side for much of the second period as they had chances to have won the game but Michael Osei, Samuel Boakye and substitute Alex Asammoah Makwekwe all missed glorious opportunities.

Speaking during the post match interview, coach Ignatius Osei Fosu believes hey let Kotoko off the hook despite they scoring first.

''We weren't under pressure. The goal [Kotoko scored] was against the run of play which does happen in football,'' Osei-Fosu told StarTimes in a post-match interview.

''I was talking about over-excitement that caused us but I feel that we could have defended it very very well.

''And that's the only thing that I feel it's the negative about this game other than time I think we played fantastic football.

''In the last five minutes we could have beaten them like three but it's normal when you have new players, changing the system becomes difficult but I know they will come (up).'' he added