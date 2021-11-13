1 hour ago

Captain of Bibiani Gold Stars, Yakubu Haqq has blamed his side's defeat to Asante Kotoko on Friday to hard luck as he believes they played very well and deserved something from the match.

A second half strike from the sensational Isaac Oppong was enough for the porcupine warriors as they run away with all the three points and made it three out of three.

It was not all rosy as the club weathered the torrential storm that came their way from the impressive home side who will rue their missed chances and the inspired form which Razak Abalora was in on the day.

He was named man of the match after his impressive showing in the game which Kotoko won by a 1-0 score line.

On losing at the Dun's Park Yakubu said:

"First of all let's say thank you to almighty for giving me such a wonderful achievement because it was a shocking result but all the same we will say alhamdulillah because it is not easy to play Kotoko. And it was a tough game but you as a journalist watching the game you see the difference as Kotoko been a big club. But on the field of play you saw it so we will say it was a hard luck, we will keep on fighting to see the way forward,"

On Bibiani Gold Stars missing their chances:

"Thou we were down we knew we were going to equalise but it is part of the game but certain things you won't get what you want. So what you need is you get back to the drawing board and see the way forward. We hope and pray our supporters will take the defeat in a good faith. We will keep on moving forward,"