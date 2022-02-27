5 hours ago

Hearts of Oak head coach, Samuel Boadu is disappointed with his team's 1-1 drawn game against Legon Cities in their match day 18 game at the El Wak Stadium.

The phobians shot into the lead very early in the first half but allowed the host to nick a point late on in the game.

Accra Hearts of Oak dropped vital points on Saturday in their match day 18 clash against Legon Cities at the El Wak Stadium.

Hearts of Oak had a corner and it was effective by Sulley Muntari only for Isaac Mensah to power home a header in the 12th minute for the opening goal.

Deep into stoppage time the host leveled with Osman Amadu scoring the leveler in the 93rd minute with a brilliant effort to stun the champions.

Speaking post match, the Hearts gaffer bemoaned his side's loss of concentration and says they will work on it going forward.

"It’s a very painful draw because we thought we were done with it, just a few minutes to go. Always they (the players of Hearts of Oak) need to stay composed and have mental toughness. That caused us a lot."

"It’s very bad. Honestly this is not what we want but it’s football. You always have to remain focused and always concentrate on the ending part of the game."

"If you lose little concentration you would be punished; that is what happened to us, but going forward we believe that it’s a little mistake but it’s elementary mistake and we have to go home and correct."

Hearts of Oak will host WAFA in their next fixture at the Ohene Gyan Stadium in week 19 of the Ghana Premier League.