3 hours ago

Head coach of Accra Great Olympics, Annor Walker has accused the referee in their match day seven game against Aduana Stars for causing their defeat.

Aduana Stars started the match on the front foot and their early pressure paid off as striker Bright Adjei opened the scores in the opening minutes.

A cross from former Kotoko captain Emmanuel Gyamfi was headed home by Adjei in the 4th minute to hand the Ogya boys all three points.

The Ogya boys have now extended their unbeaten run to four matches whiles Great Olympics have gone three matches without a win.

Speaking after the game, the veteran coach says his side should have been awarded at least two penalty decisions in their 1-0 loss to Aduana Stars.

"I am not happy with officiating in the game today", he told StarTimes.

"If you see the only goal that we conceded, my player was injured and on the floor and the referee should have stopped play for the medical team to attend to him but he did not.

"The corner was allowed to be taken and they scored.

"We lost all the 50-50 balls too. I was not happy with officiating today at all. We should have been awarded two penalties in the first half" he lamented.