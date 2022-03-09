2 hours ago

The police administration has admitted the need to review the way it trains recruits after it found that six of its personnel were complicit in recent bullion van robberies in the country.

Speaking on the Citi Breakfast Show, the Director-General in charge of Police Public Affairs, DCOP Kwesi Ofori, said “we may have a relook and strategise [on training of new recruits] to make sure we contain such situations.”

“Already the police administration is running a series of courses… more than 2,000 of our personnel have gone through training at the highway school and other training facilities, and we will make sure that we turn things around.”

DCOP Ofori also assured that the police service would also improve its monitoring of personnel.

“Police administration and its leadership have set up an effective internal machinery to police the police, to make sure bad cops are nabbed.”

Police announced the arrest of the four policemen on Tuesday. They will be arraigned later on Wednesday.

Another suspect believed to be a civilian, was also arrested, while some other five civilian suspects have gone into hiding, according to the police.

The police in a statement also disclosed that a raid at Borteyman near Ashaiman led to the death of two other police officers during an exchange of gunshots.

The two officers who were killed are Constable Randolph Ansah and Lance Corporal Stephen Kwaku Nyame.

The two, according to the police, had earlier been arrested in connection with the bullion van robberies.

The bullion van attacks being investigated occurred at Kingsway, Baatsona, Jamestown, and North Kaneshie Industrial Area in the last year.

Source: citifmonline