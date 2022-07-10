4 hours ago

Uncle of the Williams brothers, Richard Ahenkorah has called for patience for Nico Williams as there are calls to also naturalize the youngsters for Black Stars.

His elder brother, Inaki Williams last week confirmed that he has switched his nationality to Ghana.

According to the player's uncle, his nephew needs time to mature and develop as a footballer as he is now even finding his feet at Spanish La Liga side Athletic Bilbao.

He adds that the process which Inaki went through before his nationality switch has started for his junior brother but he needs time to develop as the ultimate decision lies with him.

“Nico is a brother of Inaki, and the process which Inaki went through has also begun for Nico. He's very talented and skillful. He is just 19 years and has even started playing for Bilbao (main team) from age 18," he told Kumasi-based Akoma FM.

“He is now picking up but yet to play regularly in the first team. We should give him the chance to get mature and surely he will be ready for Ghana (Black Stars).

He continued, “We just have to give him a little time to progress just as we did for Inaki but the final decision rest with the player.

“He is a Ghanaian, and really love the country but I cannot confirm his nationality switch but surely at the right time the decision will come.”

Inaki will be available for selection in September when Ghana face Angola in the afcon 2023 qualifiers.

The Black Stars will play their first group match at the 2022 World Cup against Portugal on November 24th, 2022 before taking on Korea on November 28th and finally facing Uruguay on December 2.