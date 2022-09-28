1 hour ago

Head coach of the Black Stars, Otto Addo says that his charges must be more composed and precise in front of goal if they are to solve their goalscoring problems.

A solitary goal from youngster Abdul Fatawu Issahaku gave Ghana a slender 1-0 victory over Central American minnows Nicaragua in Lorca - Spain on Tuesday evening.

It was a much-improved performance from the Black Stars of Ghana after the first half hiding against Brazil in France in Le Havre last Friday.

The Black Stars and coach Otto Addo have been under a lot of pressure since the performance against Brazil last Friday.

Ghana created a lot of chances in both halves of the game but the age-old problem of converting chances was the team's bane.

In the 17th minute, Ghana should have taken the lead through Abdul Fatawu after a cross from Kudus Mohammed but he failed to connect.

Five minutes later Kudus Mohammed and Gideon Mensah combined to set up Kudus Mohammed but his shot was charged down.

The goal finally came in the 35th minute after Kudus Mohammed exchanged passes with Daniel Kofi Kyereh but he fumbled his shot before Abdul Fatawu Issahuku gathered and curled home beyond two defenders for the opener and only goal.

Speaking in a post-match presser, the Borussia Dortmund trainer says he was satisfied with the performance his players displayed.

"It is just like we have to be a little bit more composed, a little bit also more cool on the ball and sometimes we have to take some time and make another cut, maybe lay it off to a player who is in a position to score," the 47-year-old said.

"We were also unlucky at some point not to score more goals and there goalkeeper did very well, and we have to be a little bit precise instead of always wanting to hammer the ball into the net, we have a young squad, a a lot of young players today, and a squad of new players, and this is quite normal."

Ghana will play their last friendly match against Switzerland on November 17 at the Baniyas Club Stadium in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates before heading to Qatar to participate in the World Cup tournament.

The Black Stars is in the same group alongside Korea, Portugal and familiar foes Uruguay.