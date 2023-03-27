2 hours ago

Black Stars coach Chris Hughton says that his side must be in the game and take their chances when they play Angola later this evening in the second leg of the 2023 African Cup of Nations qualifier at the 11th November Stadium-Luanda.

Ghana defeated the Palancas Negras in the first leg on 23rd March 2023, as they snatched a hard-fought win at the Baba Yara Stadium.

A last-gasp goal from Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo was what Ghana needed to break down a very resolute Angolan side that sat back and proved very tough to crack.

Joseph Paintsil won a free kick on the right side of the penalty box, the free kick was effected and it fell to a Ghanaian player who prodded goalwards but it was cleared before Semenyo volleyed home to send the home crowd into raptures.

Speaking ahead of the match, the former Newcastle United manager says that he expects a difficult and technical game that will not be so different from the first match but he expects his side to defend well play well, and take opportunities when they come.

I think both teams want to start well, it’s a big part of the game, there will be a big crowd there tomorrow so they will want to get the crowd going.

"But we had a good start in the last game, played well, had opportunities and didn’t take them and what happens is if you don’t take them, the opposition grow in confidence so we just need to make sure that we are in the game all of the time and take the opportunities when we can."

Ghana will this evening face Angola in the second game of the 2023 AFCON qualifiers in Luanda at 4 pm local time.