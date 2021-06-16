2 hours ago

Mark Okraku-Mantey, the Minister-Designate for Tourism, Arts and Culture, has suggested ways of salving the effect of telenovelas on Ghanaian viewers.

When he appeared before the Appointments Committee of Parliament for his vetting, he said eradicating telenovelas from the Ghanaian media space will be difficult because people who have phones and other entertainment gadgets can still watch them.

“Apart from passing the Broadcasting Law, the only way we can change that is to also up our game and then get to the standard that the Ghanaian ones won’t look below standard, and so we grow the tastes of our local series and promote them aggresively,” he said.

He however suggested that Ghanaian moviemakers produce quality movies that can be exported to other parts of the world.

The music producer, who served as the interim President of the Creative Arts Council, when asked about existing plans to market art products digitally to the other part of the world, said the challenges that MTN Play, Deezer, and other digital marketing platforms went through has taught them a lesson to conduct proper consultations in order not to cause financial loss to the state.

In the meantime, the National Film Authority has put together measures to promote local movies through a local content committee.

It has also set out to find a name for the movie industry – something they believe will help the industry on the road to progress.

In April this year, the Presidential Film Pitch Series was launched at the Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra by the President, Nana Akufo-Addo.

The Presidential Film Pitch Series is a film activation programme in Ghana aimed at creating a platform for Ghanaian filmmakers with projects within the film ecosystem to engage investors, broadcasters, distributors, sponsors, and platforms around the world for potential opportunities.

About Okraku Mantey

Mark Okraku Mantey started music production in 1996 as the Chief Executive Officer of Slip Music.

He worked with artistes such as Kojo Ashakan, Felix Bell, Ohene Kissi, Lord Kenya, Daasebre Gyamena, Adane Best, Akyeame, Okuraseni Samuel, Bless, and Kumi Guitar.

Others include Nana Yaw Asare, Jamson, Kudjo Sasu, and Nana Quame, Swazzy B. Joe Frazier, among others.

Mark’s love for the arts goes beyond just music. At a time, he was the Executive Producer of ‘Efiewura’, a comedy series that is aired on TV3.

He has also been involved in organising some of the biggest events that the country has ever seen.

