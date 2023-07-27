1 hour ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is asking West Africans to reject all forms of military takeovers within the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) jurisdiction.

The president says the unconstitutional way of changing governments across the sub-region should not be tolerated.

The President’s admonishment comes a day after media reports suggest an attempted military takeover has occurred in Niger.

Speaking at the 147th Independence Day celebration of Liberia, President Akufo-Addo says insecurity in West Africa must come to an end to help drive the needed development.

“It is incumbent that we all stand together in our generation to defeat the menace of coups and guarantee the peace and stability which are essential to the rapid economic development of our areas which is the surest way to banish poverty in our time and in the same vain, we must reiterate our commitment to democratic governance in the ECOWAS space and reject all unconstitutional changes of government.”

It was reported on Wednesday that presidential guards in Niger have seized President Mohamed Bazoum and blockaded his residence, as well as key ministries in a coup attempt.

Despite fears of a coup attempt, no shots were heard.

The African Union (AU) condemned the soldiers’ actions, saying they are “unacceptable”.

Source: citifmonline