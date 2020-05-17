2 hours ago

Former coach of Great Olympics Godwin a Attram has called on the Ghana Football Association to do all it can to continue with the 2019/2020 football season.

According to the former player/coach we should not annul the league season but rather should continue even if it has to be played behind closed doors without fans.

Football in Ghana has been halted since the middle of March due to the coronavirus pandemic and the GFA is in talks with all stakeholders as to what to do with a final decision expected by June 30th.

Godwin Attram says we must continue the league season citing Germany as an example.

“I will like to thank Kurt Okraku for all that he really brought on for the league, Attram told Joy FM.

“The league was really going on very well; people were going to stadium like it used to be before. The league was good, it was really back, 2 years we did not play, we started and got to almost half of the season, then COVID came in” he stated.

“If Germany is playing football today, then I believe that football must come back,” Attram continued.

“No matter what it is, I think the FA must put some measures to the ground for government because the government will decide what we have to do. If the FA put up good measures that people will be safe, then why not?” he concluded.